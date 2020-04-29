BRADY[mdash] Richard E. "Dick," 74, went home to be with the Lord on April 27, 2020. Born Dec. 29, 1945, in Johnstown, son of Rudolph and Wava Mae (Wolf) Brady. Preceded in death by parents; brothers, Russell and Ronald and sister, Karen. Survived by wife of 51 years, Arlene (Bowers) Brady; …