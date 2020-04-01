The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the general closure of the state’s court system to be extended through April 30 in response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
After the Supreme Court declared a statewide “judicial emergency,” the order closing the courts except for essential services went into effect on March 18 and was originally set to last through April 3.
The Supreme Court extended the order on Wednesday after Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine urged it on Tuesday afternoon to keep the state’s courts closed for at least another month “to further restrict the amount of person-to-person contact and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
The court continued to encourage the use of telephone and video technology to conduct court proceedings.
Jurors shall not report for jury duty through April 30.
