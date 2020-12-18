HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania spent $110 million on personal protective equipment in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when officials here and in every other state were racing to build stockpiles to handle a surge of coronavirus patients.
Pennsylvania companies got about one-third of that business.
The Associated Press requested public records in all 50 states containing data about PPE and ventilator purchases made from the beginning of states’ COVID-19 preparations through May 31. The AP requested the date of each purchase; the vendor’s name, city and state; a description of the item bought; the quantity bought; and the cost. Some states provided data that extended partially into June.
The big-ticket items included:
• $17 million for 4 million bottles of sanitizer
• $16 million for more than 14 million N95 and KN95 masks
• $14.3 million for 2 million medical gowns
• $10 million on breathing equipment
• $5.5 million for 481 ventilators
The single biggest purchase was a March 25 purchase of $6.6 million for 1,100 pieces of breathing equipment purchased from a New York company.
There were 33 contracts for more than $1 million, including 13 with Pennsylvania companies, AP data showed.
That included two contracts worth a combined $3.65 million for 2.4 million bottles of sanitizer from the Pennsylvania Distillers Guild, an organization including 32 distilleries across the state.
In that period, at least 11 other states spent more on PPE than Pennsylvania – California, Texas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Washington, Illinois, North Carolina, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan and Georgia.
The AP didn’t include New York and New Jersey in its data because those states didn’t provide detailed information about their PPE spending.
California spent $1.5 billion on PPE in that time period.
Pennsylvania spent $38 million in purchases from Pennsylvania companies, the data obtained by the AP show.
Maryland had fewer purchases but spent –$652 million – far more than Pennsylvania did. Seventy-nine of Maryland’s 155 PPE purchases were from Maryland companies.
Ohio spent $98 million on PPE in those three months, with 32 of the 79 purchases being from Ohio companies.
Arnold’s Office Furniture in Bridgeport sold $2.6 million worth of KN95 masks to California in April.
Jordan Berkowitz, president of Arnold’s Office Furniture, said that his company imports products from Asia, so when the pandemic hit, they were in a position to shift from importing furniture to importing PPE.
“Office furniture is dead” due to the pandemic, he said.
His company sold 75,000 face masks to the Philadelphia Police Department, he said, and they have other customers in the state. He said he doesn’t know why he hadn’t gotten any contracts to sell PPE to the state.
There are other cases where businesses have been able to pivot to move away from their traditional products to manufacture PPE, said David N. Taylor, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Manufacturers Association. For example, he said a dishwasher factory was converted to make sanitizing equipment for medical use to help respond to the pandemic.
Typically, if a business is looking to switch to PPE production, it has to have been making another product that was similar or it must have equipment that can be readily converted to produce PPE, he said.
“You have to have the parts and the equipment to make the product,” he said, adding that in many cases, a move to shift to PPE was a bid for “survival” when the Wolf administration shut down most businesses earlier in the pandemic.
Gordon Denlinger, state director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, said that while the state was heavily criticized for the shutdown and the waiver process used to exempt some businesses, the state seemed to make a reasonable effort to help identify businesses that could produce PPE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.