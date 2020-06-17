Twenty-four states across the nation are now seeing COVID-19 cases rise – and a growing number are setting new daily records in both cases and hospitalizations.
But even weeks after reopening most of the state, Pennsylvania is just one of three that have seen its caseload drop for 42 straight days, Gov. Tom Wolf said.
The only way for the commonwealth to continue trending in the right direction is for Pennsylvanians to continue making the right “small choices” – practicing social distancing, hand-washing and wearing masks – that enabled the state to loosen restrictions and reopen businesses in the first place, he said.
“Our new case rate has fallen, consistently, even as we’ve opened businesses,” Wolf said, noting that all across the country, other states are seeing different results. “We know our decline is real because of the choices we’ve made.”
In some hard-hit areas across the nation, leaders are fielding questions about ramping restrictions up again.
That’s not a concern in Pennsylvania, Wolf said. The state’s latest data – and another day of positive tests at just 330 total statewide – come as Pennsylvania continues ramping up tests and opening new testing sites.
He and Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine said the state is now better prepared than ever for a second COVID-19 wave, but Pennsylvanians statewide must resist the urge to fall into complacency.
Both urged residents to continue wearing masks when entering restaurants, stores and other areas where people come in close contact.
“Recently, more studies show that masks prevent people from unknowingly giving COVID-19 to others,” Wolf said. “This includes peer-reviewed studies published in scientific journals like The New England Journal of Medicine.”
And as normal routines continue coming back, look for new ways to reduce contact – such as bringing water from home for a son or daughter’s baseball practice, he said.
Levine urged people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma.
“Because your blood has (COVID-19) antibodies, it could help someone battling the virus. As we head ... into the fall and winter, it may help many more people in recovery,” she said.
Levine noted the American Red Cross is also in need of blood donations due to rising demand.
To donate locally, visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive
Bedford cases rising
Pennsylvania is one of only three states that has continued a downward trajectory for at least 42 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Montana and Hawaii are the others.
But that doesn’t mean every county is seeing its numbers slow down.
Bedford County added six COVID-19 cases Wednesday, marking the fifth straight day the county has seen new positives, even as the rest of the region has slowed.
That brings Bedford County’s total to 59 cases, while others across the region saw their levels unchanged.
Over the past week, the county has added 14 cases.
The latest additions have not added to Bedford County’s long-term care home figures, which remain at one positive case, the state Department of Health said.
Statewide, Pennsylvania went a 12th straight day with new case totals falling below 500 – adding 335 cases, Department of Health figures show.
That occurred as the department recorded nearly 10,000 positive and negative tests – above its 8,500 tests-per-day goal but below the 19,000 daily total Harvard researchers recommend for the state.
Cambria County has remained at 61 cases since Saturday, while Blair County has remained at 55 over the past three days. Somerset County has remained at 41 cases since Sunday.
Indiana County’s total remained at 95 cases, while Clearfield stayed at 57.
Farther west, Fayette County added three new cases, putting it at 98 total. Westmoreland County added five, taking its total to 498.
Centre County’s numbers were adjusted from 177 cases down to 172. No explanation was immediately provided. Centre had 171 cases on Monday and initially had a six-case jump.
Pennsylvania also reported 43 new deaths statewide. That figure is Pennsylvania’s highest number since last week but average for June reports.
Pennsylvania’s 330 additional positives Wednesday brings the statewide total of positives to 79,818 along with 6,319 total deaths.
According to state officials, 533,013 tests have come back negative.
The fast and the contagious
Levine acknowledged Wednesday the state is seeking a court injunction to stop the Carlisle Car Show, which often brings tens of thousands to the Carlisle Fairgrounds this week.
The well-known swap meet for auto fans is held annually, drawing people from across the north Atlantic.
And Levine said the influx is what concerns state leaders.
Gatherings are capped at 250 people, and Levine said that includes concerts and outdoor events such as the car show.
Wolf defended the decision, even as some Republicans are criticizing him for being “inconsistent.”
Wolf attended a march against injustice in Harrisburg, appearing in a mask to walk side-by-side with protesters.
He described it as a “risk” he had to take.
