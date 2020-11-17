With increases approaching 6,000 new COVID-19 cases a day and almost 10% of all tests showing positive for coronavirus, Pennsylvania Health Department is expected to announce new mitigation efforts on Tuesday.
Cambria County added 98 new cases and Somerset had 30 new cases among a record 5,900 additional positive cases statewide, the health department announced Tuesday.
Philadelphia had 1,249 new cases and Allegheny County added 288 positive cases.
Two new deaths each in Blair and Westmoreland counties and one additional death in Indiana County were among 30 deaths added statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 275,513 cases and 9,355 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Across the region, Bedford County added 27 new cases, Blair County had 78, Indiana County had 33, Clearfield County had 35, Centre County had 62 and Westmoreland County had 155 new cases.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine is holding a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
She will “announce targeted efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.”
