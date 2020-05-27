Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive/Patriot-News. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.
HARRISBURG – A Central Pennsylvania lawmaker confirmed Wednesday that he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, leading at least one of his House colleagues to self-quarantine.
State Rep. Andrew Lewis (R–Dauphin) said in a statement he immediately began self-isolation after getting a positive result on May 20. He said he informed House officials after he received the result, and they have worked to identify anyone with whom he may have come into contact. He said he was last in the Capitol on May 14.
“I can confirm every member or staff member who met the criteria for exposure was immediately contacted and required to self-isolate for 14 days from their date of possible exposure," Lewis said in a statement.
He added: “Out of respect for my family, and those who I may have exposed, I chose to keep my positive case private. Now that I have fully recovered and completed the quarantine as required by the Department of Health, I feel now is the appropriate time to share this information with the public and my constituents and I look forward to being a resource in sharing my experiences with COVID-19 and helping our community navigate this crisis together."
The statement came after a day of uncertainty and handwringing among lawmakers and staff in the House, who early in the day had gotten word that colleagues were self-isolating. For a few hours, session came to a grinding halt.
State Rep. Russ Diamond (R–Lebanon) said in an interview Wednesday that he has been in self-quarantine since May 21, when House human resources officials informed him he had been in contact with a person who had tested positive for the virus.
Diamond, who sits behind Lewis on the House floor, said he never developed symptoms and did not get tested. He was in the Capitol as recently as May 21, when he appeared before a House committee to make the case for his resolution to end Gov. Tom Wolf’s emergency declaration.
“I am perfectly fine,” said Diamond, who plans to return to the Capitol on Thursday.
Upon hearing the news Wednesday, Democrats immediately began demanding answers from their Republican colleagues about why they had not been informed sooner that one of their colleagues had tested positive.
Rep. Kevin Boyle (D–Philadelphia) chairs a House committee on which both Diamond and Lewis sit. He said most Republican members have not been wearing masks in committee.
“If it was known yesterday that members were either positive or in quarantine, we needed to know that yesterday,” Boyle said. “We absolutely need to know more. There needs to be transparency about this. These members are pushing us to reopen the state. The hypocrisy is astounding.”
Boyle’s committee has met more than most as it considers legislation pertaining to reopening the state’s economy. It has also been the scene of several battles over how quickly to ease pandemic restrictions, with Democrats pushing for caution and Republicans, many from less-affected counties, encouraging a swifter reopening.
Mike Straub, a spokesperson for House Republicans, declined to name any other members who may have opted to quarantine but noted temporary rules allow for remote voting from home. He said the House floor is professionally cleaned and sanitized every night as well as Lewis’ office.
