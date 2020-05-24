The Pennsylvania Department of Health released data Saturday that shows an increase of 725 total COVID-19 cases across the state and 112 additional deaths over Friday's figures.
The state's total case count is 66,983.
A majority of that total, 65,209 cases, are confirmed with the rest counted as probable.
The statewide death count is 5,096 as of Saturday morning.
Among local counties, a new case was added in Cambria and Bedford counties. The total death count in those counties has not changed compared to Friday's figures.
The state reports a recovery rate of 59%. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of the first positive test, then an individual is considered recovered, according to the department's website.
Centre County's death count increased by one on Saturday, to a total of six. Indiana County also saw its death count increase by one, to five.
Five cases were added in Centre (143 total). Indiana's total case numbers remained at the same level as Friday: 89.
The addition of one case in Cambria takes the county's total to 56 cases. The additional case in Bedford County takes its total to 37 cases. In Somerset, there was no change from Friday – 37 cases. In addition there was no change in Blair County – 46 cases.
Using 2018 population data from the Pennsylvania State Data Center at Penn State Harrisburg, the department's website also provides the COVID-19 death rate per 100,000 residents in a county.
In Cambria County, two deaths have been recorded for a death rate of 1.5 residents per 100,000. In Bedford County, where deaths have been recorded for a the death rate of 4.2 per 100,000. Blair County, with one death, has a death rate of 0.8 per 100,000.
There have been no deaths reported in Somerset.
