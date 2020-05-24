COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania has nearly 67,000 confirmed cases with more than 5,000 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Saturday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 321,469

• ​Positive tests: 66,983

• Deaths: 5,096

• Recovered: 59%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 56 positives, 3,118 negatives (2 deaths)

• Somerset: 37 positives, 1,480 negatives

• Bedford: 37 positives, 629 negatives (2 deaths)

• Blair: 46 positives, 2,349 negatives (1 death)

• Indiana: 89 positives, 1,128 negatives (5 deaths)

• Clearfield: 34 positives, 926 negatives

• Allegheny: 1,753 positives, 26,185 negatives (158 deaths)

• Beaver: 552 positives, 3,220 negatives (72 deaths)

• Butler: 216 positives, 3,371 negatives (12 deaths)

• Centre: 143 positives, 1,836 negatives (6 deaths)

• Fayette: 94 positives, 2,863 negatives (4 deaths)

• Greene: 27 positives, 694 negatives

• Washington: 135 positives, 3,777 negatives (5 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 437 positives, 8,131 negatives (38 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 17,208 positives, 49,347 negatives (1,217 deaths)

• Montgomery: 6,464 positives, 29,993 negatives (633 deaths)

• Delaware: 6,114 positives, 17,460 negatives (513 deaths)

• Bucks: 4,839 positives, 16,573 negatives (460 deaths)

• Berks: 3,845 positives, 10,034 negatives (292 deaths)

• Lehigh: 3,628 positives, 12,459 negatives (202 deaths)

• Northampton: 2,866 positives, 11,585 negatives (197 deaths)

• Lancaster: 2,790 positives, 13,677 negatives (279 deaths)

• Luzerne: 2,631 positives, 9,495 negatives (135 deaths)

• Chester: 2,364 positives, 10,110 negatives (245 deaths)

• Monroe: 1,302 positives, 5,031 negatives (99 deaths)

Percentage of cases by age group:

• Ages 0-4: <1%.

• Ages 5-12: <1%.

• Ages 13-18: 2%.

• Ages 19-24: 6%.

• Ages 25-49: 37%.

• Ages 50-64: 25%.

• Ages 65 and older: 29%.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 36,823 cases (55%).

• Male: 29,472 cases (44%).

• Neither: 3 cases (0%).

• Not reported: 685 (1%).

Case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 8,061 cases (12%).

• White: 17,864 cases (27%).

• Asian: 909 cases (1%).

• Other: 376 cases (<1%).

• Not reported: 39,773 cases (59%).

Case counts by region of state:

• Southwest: 3,247 positives; 55,079 negatives; 44 inconclusive.

• Southcentral: 4,730 positives; 41,586 negatives; 75 inconclusive.

• Southeast: 43,239 positives; 151,167 negatives; 899 inconclusive.

• Northwest: 433 positives; 10,979 negatives; 18 inconclusive.

• Northcentral: 997 positives; 13,154 negatives; 17 inconclusive.

• Northeast: 12,563 positives; 49,504 negatives; 140 inconclusive.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx