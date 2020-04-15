The Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown has announced the return of the live weekly televised Masses from St. John Gualbert Cathedral in downtown Johnstown as part of the Proclaim! Television Ministry.
Live Mass broadcasts from the cathedral have not occurred since mid-March, when Bishop Mark Bartchak announced the suspension of all public Masses in the diocese.
Since that time, the weekly Masses have been broadcast from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown Pastoral Center in Altoona.
The live broadcast will resume at 11 a.m. Sunday on WATM ABC 23. The Mass will be rebroadcast at 9 p.m. on Atlantic Broadband channel 9.
A skeleton production crew plus a reader, cantor and music director will join Bartchak and the Very Rev. James F. Crookston, cathedral pastor, for Sunday's Mass.
"On Good Friday afternoon, Bishop Mark called me and said he'd like to talk about returning the live Mass back to its home at St. John Gualbert Cathedral," Crookston said. "We are excited about it, this is our hallelujah moment."
The cathedral is taking precautions to ensure the safest possible environment for those involved with presenting the Mass, Crookston said.
On Wednesday, Servpro was at the church cleaning control rooms used for live broadcasts and other designated areas used for Mass.
The production crew also will be provided with N95 masks and gloves.
"There will be no congregation at this time until we get the all clear from the governor and bishop," Crookston said. "The point is to get this live Mass out for broadcast."
Moving forward, Sunday Masses will be celebrated by priests from the across the diocese.
"The bishop isn't going to come every week, but I'm hoping to have three priests to concelebrate the Mass, with one of them giving the message," Crookston said. "There will be this visual connection live where people can see their pastor right there on television."
Tony DeGol, director of communications for the diocese, said it is gratifying to welcome the return of live television Masses at St. John Gualbert Cathedral.
"Our live, weekly Mass broadcasts have been a blessing to countless viewers for more than two decades," he said. "Now, more than ever, the TV liturgies are especially meaningful to Catholics as they strive to stay connected to their faith during these unprecedented times."
