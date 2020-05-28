A drive-up food distribution event for residents of northern and central Cambria County will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Northern Cambria Elementary School, 601 Joseph St., organizers announced Thursday.
The event is being offered by the Somerset Mobile Food Bank, United Way of the Laurel Highlands and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Those organizations have developed a partnership to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on residents who are in need of food assistance, event organizers said.
Up to 700 vehicles can be served during the event. Each vehicle will receive one food share – two boxes of food. Attendees will not be required to fill out a registration form in order to receive food.
Organizers asked those planning to attend to enter the distribution area by turning from Bigler Avenue onto Barr Avenue, then continuing onto Joseph Street; traffic control will be in place to direct vehicles.
Attendees were asked to line up no earlier than noon.
After pulling into the “distribution row,” organizers said, drivers should put their vehicles into park and unlock their trunks or back seats so that the boxes of food can be loaded. All attendees were instructed to stay inside their vehicles at all times in order to help maintain social distancing.
The event will end promptly at 3 p.m.
Those in need of further food assistance can contact the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank by calling 412-460-3663 or visiting www.pittsburghfoodbank.org to locate nearby food pantries, organizers said.
