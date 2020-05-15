Open signs marked a new day for businesses as the yellow phase began Friday.
"It's weird when you are stuck in the house for so long," said Melinda Keyser, as she browsed clothes at Repeat Boutique in Richland Township.
Not all businesses have reopened yet.
Keyser's employer Ross Dress for Less hasn't opened and she remains unemployed, waiting for unemployment compensation for two months since Gov. Tom Wolf ordered businesses to close, she said.
Aside from retail, child care centers are also allowed to reopen.
At YWCA Kuddle Korner Day Care in Windber, director Chrisse Elliott met with more than a dozen of her caregivers to prepare to reopen on Monday.
About half of her usual 68 children are set to return on Monday.
"Many parents are ready to go. Others don't have their jobs back yet, so they don't need child care. And others are being cautious," Elliott said.
Some business that reopened have adjusted their hours to accommodate individual appointments for those afraid of shopping in crowds. And businesses are following state guidelines for asking customers and workers to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce represents hundreds of businesses in the region.
"The chamber is excited to see some of our businesses opening back up. Obviously, this is a process that is going to look a little different for everyone," President Amy Bradley said.
"Each business and organization must approach it in a way that they feel comfortable in providing a safe experience for their customers and employees. This is definitely a start, some light at the end of the tunnel. We look forward to the green phase and the days ahead when coronavirus is behind us and we are all fully back to business."
