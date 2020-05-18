It’s been nearly two months since Pennsylvania schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Westmont Hilltop mother Darla Graffius said she hasn’t seen her son, Tyler Mosorjak, this excited for school before.
“He likes getting on to see what the teachers are doing,” Graffius said.
Tyler, a junior, is like many teenagers his age, Graffius said – he doesn’t dislike school, but it’s also not his favorite thing in the world.
That’s why his increased interest after the transition to online learning fascinates her.
Westmont Hilltop School District, similar to many others across Pennsylvania, has implemented an asynchronous model of learning in place of in-person education.
This means students get a list of assignments and can complete them at any point during a certain time frame.
Tyler is a fan of this system, because it provides him with more flexibility.
He said he can sleep in, do part of his work and take a break then come back to it later, or put it all off until the afternoon or evening.
There are no time constraints. He has a full week from Monday to Monday to complete his work.
“I’m probably more excited that I can do this and that and not worry about school so much,” Tyler said.
The system also has provided a good lesson in responsibility, he added.
“It’s neat to see it clicking with him, that responsibility for his own work,” Graffius said.
“Now he gets it. ‘This is on me, this is my grade.’"
Graffius said she doesn’t have to wake her son up or prod him to get his work done. He does it all on his own.
‘Not super-stressing’
Melanie Barrett is seeing the same maturity from her son, Cody, who is a junior at Greater Johnstown High School.
She said Cody has been doing well with the transition and takes care of his work on his own.
Her younger son, Casey, hasn’t been dealing with the transition as well as his brother, though.
She said Casey, who’s in eighth grade, learns better in a classroom setting, being able to ask a teacher for help and get an immediate response.
There’s also the added issue of her continuing to work while assisting her sons when she can.
Barrett said she tries to stay calm and keep Casey and Cody relaxed as well.
“I’m not super-stressing over it because I don’t want them to get stressed,” Barrett said.
She encourages her sons to take learning one day or lesson at a time, and to take breaks often.
Barrett said she just wants her children to try their work and reach out to their teachers with any questions.
‘Way harder at home’
Casey said he appreciates the the setup learning the school has in place because it allows him to complete his work at his own pace.
He also enjoys the fact that there aren’t as many distractions at home as there are in school.
However, even with these advantages, he prefers being in the classroom and is looking forward to going back to school in the fall.
“I think it’s way harder at home,” he said about his school work.
During the initial closing, public schools had a short break before initiating a continuity of education plan.
Private institutions, such as Johnstown Christian School, on the other hand didn’t miss a day, which worked out well for senior Daniel Hostetter.
“It’s been nice to stay in some sort of rhythm, even though we’re at home all the time,” he said.
Daniel commended the teachers and administration for the “creativity” of online learning and a seamless transition that he said took place.
The biggest aspect of school that’s missing is the in-person discussions.
“You can’t replace face-to-face,” Daniel said.
‘Human connection’
The school has attempted to replicate that human interaction with discussion boards, but Daniel said he still prefers the classroom atmosphere.
Jeffrey Papcun, a math and computer science teacher at Westmont, agrees.
“The human connection is largely missing,” Papcun said. “We know that school is so much more than a learning institution. It is a place for community, that builds friendships and helps kids grow into great young women and men.”
He added that he doesn’t believe the classroom setting can be duplicated, and although districts are “making every effort” to create good distance-learning experiences, it can’t match what’s done in the classroom.
The challenge of implementing while developing a program has also been challenging, he said.
Westmont faculty and staff have been learning from their mistakes, Papcun said, and are aiming to give students a better experience in the fall.
Graffius said she couldn’t be happier with how the district has handled the situation. She commended the amount of communication from the teachers and administration at Westmont.
Barrett said she believes Greater Johnstown has reached out as much as possible to keep families informed of what’s going on and what to expect.
Papcun said sometimes it’s hard to reach students, and he’s finding more work is turned in on cold and rainy days than on sunny days.
“As the end of the school year approaches, though, I foresee larger difficulties maintaining the focus of students,” Papcun said. “But that happens at the end of every school year.”
