Bedford County added one new COVID-19 case among 780 additional positive cases statewide, the Department of Health reported Wednesday.
There are 113 additional deaths in Tuesday's update, bringing Pennsylvania's totals to 69,417 cases and 5,265 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Local county totals have reached 57 cases and two deaths in Cambria County, 37 cases and no deaths in Somerset County, 38 cases and two deaths in Bedford County and 48 cases and one death in Blair County.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,990 resident cases of COVID-19 and 2,528 cases among employees at 596 facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,469 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Fewer than five resident cases have been reported at one Cambria County long-term care facility. No other cases and no deaths have been reported for Cambria, Somerset, Blair or Bedford county homes.
Check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.