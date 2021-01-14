A group of health centers is reaching out for “one more big sweep” of front-line health professionals who want the COVID-19 vaccine to prepare for the next phase of distribution to essential workers.
“I want to do our due diligence in offering the vaccine to the Phase 1A group,” said William Kurtycz, CEO of Hyndman Area Health Center Inc. "We are doing one more big sweep to make sure we've gotten all of the medical professionals in (Phase) 1A.
“It is imperative we close out Phase 1A so that we can move to Phase 1B in an expedited fashion. We are here for the community and want to vaccinate as many citizens as possible. However, there is a process we must follow with the progression of the phases.”
The group includes Richland Family Health Center in the College Park Plaza, Bedford Family Health Center and Hyndman Family Health Center. Vaccines will be available at all three centers, Kurtycz said.
Those currently eligible to receive the vaccine include emergency medical service personnel, nurses and nursing assistants, physicians, dentists, dental hygienists, chiropractors, therapists, phlebotomists, pharmacists, medical and pharmacy technicians, health-care students and trainees, direct-support professionals, school nurses and other health-care workers in schools and prisons, contracted employees in medical facilities and those working with infectious materials.
Conemaugh Health System and UPMC are also offering vaccines to Phase 1A health-care workers who are not employed by their hospitals.
Conemaugh’s website, conemaugh.org, features links for Phase 1A workers on the homepage. UPMC’s link is www.upmc.com/healthcarevaccine.
Because the state has not launched the vaccine program for Phase 2A essential workers, such as teachers and grocery store workers, the registration is now only open to those eligible under Phase 1A.
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber has distributed all the initial doses it received and is waiting for a Phase 1B vaccine supply.
Preparing for Phase 1B, the state announced Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf authorized pharmacists to administer the COVID-19 vaccine without working through a physician practice.
“Pharmacists, as well as pharmacy interns and technicians, are critical partners in the commonwealth’s plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said in announcing the temporary waiver.
“Many Pennsylvanians will go to their local pharmacy for vaccination," she said. "This waiver will enable pharmacies to offer the COVID-19 vaccines without a physician’s order.”
The waiver will continue until 90 days after Wolf’s emergency order expires and is part of the state’s effort to distribute vaccines efficiently, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
“We are working on ways to increase access to the vaccine, and pharmacists already play an important role in making sure Pennsylvanians are protected,” Levine said.
