More than 1 million Pennsylvanians are now fully protected after receiving both doses or the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which rolled out Tuesday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health's online dashboard shows 1,016,979 people are fully covered and another 1,094,679 are partially covered after receiving the first shot of a two-dose vaccine.
Six additional COVID-19 deaths across the region reported Wednesday included two each in Cambria and Clearfield and Westmoreland counties.
The deaths were among 43 additional COVID-19 fatalities statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 24,439 deaths, the department’s midday update showed.
There were fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases across the eight-county region, among 955,730 additional cases statewide. Pennsylvania has recorded 955,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Cambria County added nine cases, Somerset County added 13, Bedford County added seven, Blair and Indiana counties each added 12 cases, Clearfield County added 28, Centre County added 44 and Westmoreland County added 66 new cases.
