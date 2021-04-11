One in three Cambria County residents have received at least one dose of a vaccination against COVID-19.
State figures show 15,714 people have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine, while 27,372 more are considered fully vaccinated, bringing the total to more than 33% of Cambria’s approximately 130,000 residents.
The vaccination data were reported Sunday, even as positive virus cases in many parts of the state, particularly southeastern Pennsylvania, have been on a sharp rise.
Cambria County added two deaths over the weekend and 81 cases, bringing its total to 12,709 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic. Cambria County now has 409 deaths over the same period. Its percentage of positive tests inched up to 6.8%, from 6% a week earlier.
Somerset County added 31 cases and one death over the weekend, and now has 7,119 cases and 192 deaths. Somerset County’s positivity rate is up to 5.3%, compared to 4.5% the week before.
Indiana County now has 5,576 cases and 164 deaths, after adding 21 cases and one death.
No other counties in the area reported new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend.
Blair County added the most cases over the weekend, a total of 110. The county’s weekly rate of positive tests made a comparatively large jump from the previous week – from 5.9% to 8.8% Blair County has 315 deaths attributed to the virus.
Bedford County has 4,053 cases, including 20 cases reported over the weekend, and remains at 130 deaths.
Clearfield County added 22 cases Sunday. The county now has 7,582 cases since the pandemic’s beginning and remains at 130 deaths.
At more than 33%, Cambria County still leads the area with the highest percentage of residents partially or fully vaccinated. Clearfield County is next in line at 28%, with a total of 22,893 people receiving at least one dose of a vaccine.
Somerset and Indiana counties’ totals moved up to the 26% range, meaning about one in four residents have received a vaccine dose.
Blair County’s rate is up to 25%, with 10,411 people receiving an initial dose and 20,827 considered fully vaccinated.
Bedford County’s rate remained at 19%, with approximately 500 more people receiving vaccines county-wide. At least 4,665 people have received an initial dose in Bedford County, while 5,218 have received both doses.
