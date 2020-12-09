COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 445,000 cases and a total of 11,672 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Tuesday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 2,972,594

• Positive tests: 435,317

• Deaths: 11,542

• Recovered: 58%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 6,278 positives, 33,602 negatives (116 deaths)

• Somerset: 2,642 positives, 15,675 negatives (27 deaths)

• Bedford: 2,061 positives, 6,825 negatives (55 deaths)

• Blair: 5,423 positives, 28,269 negatives (94 deaths)

• Indiana: 3,094 positives, 14,007 negatives (62 deaths)

• Clearfield: 2,420 positives, 13,117 negatives (23 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 11,864 positives, 66,666 negatives (265 deaths)

• Allegheny: 35,541 positives, 272,247 negatives (608 deaths)

• Beaver: 5,306 positives, 33,232 negatives (179 deaths)

• Butler: 5,702 positives, 35,267 negatives (104 deaths)

• Centre: 7,076 positives, 49,014 negatives (85 deaths)

• Fayette: 3,275 positives, 24,749 negatives (29 deaths)

• Greene: 949 positives, 6,554 negatives (5 deaths)

• Washington: 5,789 positives, 39,168 negatives (81 deaths)

Other hard-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 71,764 positives, 424,096 negatives (2,149 deaths)

• Montgomery: 26,123 positives, 233,083 negatives (981 deaths)

• Delaware: 23,010 positives, 164,162 negatives (827 deaths)

• Bucks: 21,923 positives, 158,172 negatives (742 deaths)

• Lancaster: 20,233 positives, 126,783 negatives (566 deaths)

• Berks: 16,748 positives, 83,743 negatives (475 deaths)

• Chester: 14,691 positives, 133,497 negatives (424 deaths)

• Lehigh: 14,013 positives, 92,296 negatives (409 deaths)

• Northampton: 11,226 positives, 85,502 negatives (348 deaths)

• Luzerne: 11,931 positives, 71,282 negatives (337 deaths)

• Lackawanna: 6,034 positives, 48,323 negatives (238 deaths)

• Dauphin: 9,633 positives, 69,741 negatives (229 deaths)

• Monroe: 4,264 positives, 35,306 negatives (161 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 12,636.

• Ages 10-19: 39,664.

• Ages 20-29: 81,357.

• Ages 30-39: 66,562.

• Ages 40-49: 60,282.

• Ages 50-59: 67,055.

• Ages 60-69: 52,687.

• Ages 70-79: 32,011.

• Ages 80-89: 21,496.

• Ages 90-99: 10,826.

• Ages 100+: 538.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 239,875 cases.

• Male: 202,915 cases.

• Not reported: 2,515 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 46,530 cases.

• White: 200,753 cases.

• Asian: 8,217 cases.

• Other: 4,077 cases.

• Not reported: 185,740 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.