Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow showers early will give way to a mixture of rain and snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Snow showers early will give way to a mixture of rain and snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.