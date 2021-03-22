There was only one COVID-19 death statewide and 11 additional COVID-19 across Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties in Monday’s update by the Department of Health.
Cambria County had one case removed from its total, Bedford had no new cases, Somerset added four cases and Blair added eight new cases.
When cases are removed, the health department said, it is usually because they were initially reported in the wrong county.
Reports on Mondays have included fewer cases and deaths because there is less testing done on weekends and death reports may be delayed.
The daily update Monday included 1,578 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 988,435 cases and 24,789 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Over the past seven days, an average of almost 84,000 people a day have received vaccines in Pennsylvania.
There are now 1,529,898 people who are fully vaccinated and another 2,884,556 who are partially vaccinated after receiving one dose of a two-dose vaccines.
- Cambria County’s totals are now 12,058 cases and 402 deaths.
- Somerset County added four cases to reach 6,859 cases and 185 deaths.
- Bedford County’s totals remain 3,914 cases and 130 deaths.
- Blair County added eight cases to reach 10,919 cases and 309 deaths.
- Indiana County added three cases to reach 5,251 cases and 160 deaths.
- Clearfield County added 16 cases to reach 6,849 cases and 124 deaths.
- Centre County added 14 cases to reach 13,909 cases and 213 deaths.
- Westmoreland County added 50 cases to reach 58,221 cases and 698 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.