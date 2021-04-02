One additional COVID-19 death in Blair County was the eight-county region’s only fatality recorded Friday among 28 deaths statewide in the Department of Health’s daily update.
There were 4,656 additional positive cases across the state, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,033,406 cases and 25,148 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March.
The state’s COVID-19 vaccine program continues to expand and was on track to top 5.5 million doses on Friday.
As of Friday morning, 5,433,298 total vaccine doses had been administered, with an average of more than 88,000 people a day getting the vaccine.
There are now 1,924,837 Pennsylvanians who are are fully vaccinated and another 1,708,338 who have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
A weekly update of the state’s Early Warning Monitoring System dashboard shows the spring surge is continuing. There were 3,332 more new cases over the past seven days, compared to the previous seven days, statewide. Cambria, Somerset, Blair, Indiana, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties all recorded more new cases this week.
The portion of all COVID-19 tests that come back positive hit 9.4% this week, up from 7.7% positivity over the previous seven days. Cambria County had 6% positivity, up from 3.8% positivity.
Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Indiana and Westmoreland counties also had positivity rates lower than the state average, but Clearfield County had 15.3% positivity and Centre County had 10.3% positivity.
Westmoreland topped the region with 130 new COVID-19 cases in Friday’s update. Cambria had 29 new cases, Somerset had 10, Bedford, Blair and Indiana each had 16, Clearfield had 46 and Centre had 62 new cases.
