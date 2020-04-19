One state-run liquor store in Cambria County and one in Somerset County will offer a curbside pickup option starting Monday.
Gov. Tom Wolf ordered state liquor stores closed on March 17. The state is under a stay-at-home order through the end of the month.
Here are the details released by the state on Saturday:
• Each store will take a limited number of orders by phone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the store reaches the maximum number of orders it can fulfill that day
• They will operate Monday through Saturday
• Curbside pickup orders will be limited to one order of no more than six bottles
• Only one order will be accepted per caller, per store, per day
• Callers will be guided by store staff through products available to purchase at each location
• Payment by credit card will be required by phone, and all curbside pickup sales are final (no returns)
The area stores offering curbside service are are:
• Fine Wine & Good Spirits #1120, 1910 Minno Drive, Lower Yoder Township, 814-255-1002
• Fine Wine & Good Spirits #5602, Somerset Commons, 1534 N. Center Ave., Somerset, 814-445-2117
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.