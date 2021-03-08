One Clearfield County death was the eight-county region’s only additional COVID-19 fatalities, among just seven in Monday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Half of the eight counties showed single-digit increases in COVID-19 cases, including no new cases in Indiana County.
There were 1,518 new cases recorded across Pennsylvania Monday, bringing the state totals to 950,161 cases and 24,356 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the first cases were reported in March 2020.
Monday's report shows data collected on Sunday. Totals are usually lower because there is less testing on the weekend and death reports are delayed.
Cambria County added seven cases for totals of 11,819 cases and 396 deaths.
Somerset County added two cases to reach 6,725 cases and 186 deaths.
Bedford County added one case to reach 3,844 cases and 129 deaths.
Blair County added two cases to reach 10,718 cases and 305 deaths.
Indiana County has totals of 5,131 cases and 160 deaths.
Clearfield County added 16 cases and one death to reach 6,450 cases and 117 deaths.
Centre County added 17 cases to reach 13,173 cases and 213 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 31 cases to reach 27,203 cases and 683 deaths.
Almost three million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to residents of Pennsylvania, the health department reported.
Through Sunday, 2,029,732 have received the first dose and 951,458 have received the second dose and are considered to be fully immunized.
