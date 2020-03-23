A Cambria County long-term care ombudsman said on Monday that she and her fellow ombudsmen are ready to continue supporting residents of Pennsylvania’s long-term care facilities and their families, despite the restrictions recently imposed on visits to those facilities.
A long-term care ombudsman’s role is to serve as an advocate for residents of nursing homes, personal care homes and assisted living facilities.
Pennsylvania’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program has ordered the suspension of ombudsmen’s visits to long-term care facilities to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
“We encourage residents, their families and loved ones to contact their county ombudsman office with questions and concerns,” said Gloria Eshelman, Cambria County ombudsman. “We will support residents and their families as they navigate through these unusual circumstances.”
Eshelman said ombudsmen’s immediate concern is that residents may feel isolated within their facilities because they are unable to visit with their relatives or friends. Also, it is feared that residents may feel out of touch with the services provided by ombudsmen.
Eshelman said her office has sent a written notice to each long-term care resident in Cambria County to offer support and assistance.
“We understand that residents’ families and loved ones are worried,” Eshelman said. “In addition to providing company, love and a friendly face, residents’ families also provide vital monitoring and often assist with essential care.”
In Cambria County, those with questions or concerns can call 814-534-2576 or send an email to geshelman@co.cambria.pa.us or to D’Arcy Yerace at dyerace@co.cambria.pa.us.
In Somerset County, they can call 814-483-6068 or send an email to Brenda Nicholas at brendakayenicholas3@gmail.com.
The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program was created by the federal Older Americans Act of 1965, which also created local area agencies on aging.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.