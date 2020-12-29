Art Martynuska (center), Cambria County Department of Emergency Services deputy EMA director, addresses the public on the county's continued response to the pandemic as a temporary morgue was placed outside of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for overflow of COVID-19 related deaths. Jeffrey Lees (left), Cambria County coroner, and Storm Nagle (right), Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center pre-hospital operations manager and emergency preparedness coordinator, look on during a press conference held at the Central Park Complex in downtown Johnstown on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.