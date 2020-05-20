EBENSBURG – Ebensburg Borough officials, along with the leaders of Ebensburg’s VFW and American Legion posts, have released the planned route for Monday’s roving Memorial Day parade.
The parade line-up will begin at 9 a.m. Monday at Admiral Peary Area Vocational-Technical School, 948 Ben Franklin Hwy., and will follow Schoolhouse Road to West Highland Avenue, where the parade itself will begin at 10 a.m.
From Highland Avenue, the parade will proceed along the following streets, in order: Caroline Street, to Horner Street, to West Street, to Crawford Street, to Phaney Street, to Sample Street, to Truman Street, to High Street, to Rowena Drive, to Manor Drive, and out Manor Drive as far as Cambria Care Center, 429 Manor Drive.
From Cambria Care Center, the parade will return along Manor Drive to Rowena Drive, then to Reddinger Street, to Lloyd Street, to Center Street, to Ogle Street, to West Street, to Lovell Avenue, to New Germany Road, to High Street, to Lloyd Street and finally to Center Street. The parade will conclude at the Cambria County Courthouse, 200 S. Center St.
First responders, military personnel, classic car owners, businesses and organizations were encouraged by parade organizers to participate in the parade. Those planning to participate were asked to call the borough office at 814-472-8414 to notify organizers of their intended participation. Participating businesses and organizations were asked to decorate their vehicles “in either a patriotic or first responder/essential worker theme.”
Ebensburg residents were encouraged by organizers to view the parade from their front yards, porches or windows; residents who don’t live on the parade route were encouraged to walk to the ends of their blocks to view the parade and to maintain social distancing.
Organizers advised those looking for a good viewing area that the parade will pass Lake Rowena twice.
