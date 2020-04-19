As U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson sat at a desk inside his Centre County home, talking on the telephone about the needs of citizens during the coronavirus pandemic, he offered a succinct and undeniable statement: “When you make a list of what’s life-essential, food’s got to be on top.”
The 15th District’s congressman has emphasized that message for years, as a member of the House Committee on Agriculture.
And the need for a functioning system for getting food from the farm to the fork has arguably never been more evident in modern American history – with citizens facing uncertainty about their health and job security amid the coronavirus outbreak.
In response to the pandemic, the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act included about $50 billion designed to directly or indirectly support agriculture through initiatives as diverse as disaster relief support and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Farms are also eligible to participate in the Paycheck Protection Program that authorized up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses to pay employees during the crisis.
“There’s an awful lot that’s happening in agriculture,” Thompson said. “We want to make sure that, as always, during this difficult time, when the American families are experiencing whatever stress and challenges as a result of this coronavirus, that they’re able to get access to – quite frankly – the most affordable, highest-quality and safest food supply in the world.”
Federal, state assistance
On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the $19 billion Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which will include $16 billion in direct support based on actual losses for agricultural producers as a result of the pandemic. Another $3 billion will go toward a program in which the USDA will partner with regional and local distributors to purchase fresh produce, dairy and meat and then donate the foods to nonprofits, including food banks, and community- and faith-based organizations.
“The American food supply chain had to adapt, and it remains safe, secure and strong, and we all know that starts with America’s farmers and ranchers,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said in a press release. “This program will not only provide immediate relief for our farmers and ranchers, but it will also allow for the purchase and distribution of our agricultural abundance to help our fellow Americans in need.”
Meanwhile, on the state level, Health Secretary Rachel Levine, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield hosted a webinar for food producers on Friday during which they provided information about how to take precautions against the coronavirus.
The recommendations included providing face coverings and gloves, increasing routine cleaning, enforcing social distancing, staggering breaks, providing additional sanitation stations, taking daily temperatures, offering paid sick leave without penalty and adhering to contactless delivery when possible.
“We cannot afford for our food supply workforce to go down because of COVID-19, or for them to feel unsafe and not show up to work,” Redding said in a released statement. “Families across the commonwealth are relying on them for a secure supply of food.
“In addition to complying with Dr. Levine’s worker safety order, we hope that processing facilities will strictly adhere to the guidance we provided them with today. Their employees working on the front lines deserve it, and Pennsylvanians rely on it.”
Responding to ‘challenges’
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. stressed the need for proper implementation and oversight of the programs for farmers.
“We’re going to keep pushing the (U.S. Department of Agriculture) to tell us how it’s going to allocate the funding and the structure through which these payments will be made,” Casey, a Democrat, said. “We’ve got to continue to be responsive to the challenges that these farm families are facing, so they can put food on our tables and we can better connect the farmer to the food pantry, and can better connect the farmer to the SNAP program, and the SNAP program to home delivery and all of that.”
Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey compared the needs of agriculture to other industries: “Like every sector, the most constructive thing we can possibly do is get this economy opened up again and restore the normal demand for agricultural products, which is getting distorted by this situation we find ourselves in.”
U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District, joined a group of representatives in sending a letter to Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza, pointing out the need to support the agriculture sector during the pandemic.
“In Pennsylvania and across the country, our farmers are working hard to strengthen our supply chain and keep healthy food on American tables during this difficult and uncertain time – even as they suffer substantial losses from the downturn in sales to restaurants and other commercial customers,” Joyce said.
“The SBA, in an unprecedented timeframe, has done an incredible job to roll out the Paycheck Protection Program to support American workers and assist our small businesses. Now, I encourage Administrator Carranza and her team to ensure that our farmers also receive the help that they need to weather this storm and keep our country going.”
