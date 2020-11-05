COVID-19 levels in the sewer system at the State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands enabled officials to quickly test inmates and staff, before anyone was showing symptoms late last month, Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said.
Given the fact the state prison houses many of Pennsylvania’s oldest and unhealthiest inmates, the proactive step may save lives, he said.
“There are a lot of medically vulnerable people,” Wetzel said. “We know these are people more likely to be symptomatic and not have a good outcome.”
Wetzel addressed media Thursday as COVID-19 cases are increasing in Pennsylvania’s prisons – much like the state itself.
Wetzel said the Department of Corrections and the prison-level administrative teams that oversee the lock-ups, said they are better prepared for this new wave of positives than they were in the spring, and that there’s no need for another statewide prison lock down.
Wastewater ‘warning’
SCI-Laurel Highlands this week announced its first death involving a COVID-19 positive inmate, an 87-year-old man with preexisting health issues who was enrolled in hospice care before he passed.
Wetzel said approximately 30 of the prison’s cases involve nursing home residents – that is, inmates who were already among the most care-needy prior to contracting the virus.
“We know a handful are in the hospital right now,” he said.
SCI-Laurel Highlands is designated to serve inmates with “special needs,” its website shows.
Equipped with its own in-house medial facility, the prison has a dialysis center, personal care wing and long-term nursing care, as well as general population units.
The prison currently has 43 inmates listed as “active” – or positive – for COVID-19, Wetzel said. That’s approximately 5% of the prison’s population.
Ten staff members are also quarantining due to positive test results, according to the Department of Corrections’ online data dashboard.
Ongoing efforts
The Department of Corrections has divided its prisons into zones to keep facility-wide outbreaks from occurring, Communications Director Susan McNaughton said.
Large common areas were closed.
But other steps were taken for SCI-Laurel Highlands, given the risk the virus poses, Wetzel added.
To meet the greater need for social distancing within the 1,500-inmate capacity facility, its population was reduced by more than 400 earlier this year by transferring inmates to other facilities.
For months, staff have been required to work within the same area daily – “so if you work in the nursing home, you only work there,” he said.
When inmates are returned from a hospital, they are immediately quarantined and tested.
Prison-wide, SCI-Laurel Highlands received mass testing throughout its nursing home wing after lab results indicated traces of COVID-19 in its sewage, he added.
The department piloted the method at two Centre County prisons this summer and has since expanded the move, Wetzel said.
Sewage discharge samples are sent in for testing every three days, he added.
Wetzel said the test results enable the Department of Corrections to flag issues early – even before an inmate or staff member might show symptoms of the virus. The results also enable prison officials to see when levels are dipping.
‘No need’ for lockdown
Recent testing has shown SCI-Somerset, which has had more than 40 cases for the past several weeks, is on the downward slope, Wetzel said.
He credited SCI-Somerset Superintendent Eric Tice and his staff with acting quickly to mitigate the spread from going prison-wide after it was discovered an employee inside the lock-up has the virus and inadvertently spread it to fellow staff and inmates.
Prison officials have been able to contain the spread to two of the prison’s zones, enabling them to quarantine some areas and enable the rest of the 2,252-inmate facility to operate under normal conditions, he said.
The state prison system’s current number of COVID-19 inmates has jumped to 439, with 198 staff members at home due to positive tests.
But more reliable testing, improved safety measures and other steps – including wastewater testing – have the Department of Corrections better prepared to respond when outbreaks are identified, he said.
“We have a lot more knowledge about it now – what we can control and how to control (an outbreak),” he said.
While numbers are up system-wide, it’s not a situation where cases are clustered to one or two prisons, Wetzel added.
“We have a much better handle on how the disease spread now,” he said.
“We’re not even considering (a statewide lockdown) right now.”
