JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With the fall surge of COVID-19, October was the region’s deadliest month since January.
Statewide, 2,017 additional COVID-19 deaths were recorded during October, with most of the region’s counties in double digits.
Cambria County added 45, Somerset County added 25, Bedford County added 17, Blair County added 32, Indiana County added 32, Clearfield County added 18, Centre County added nine and Westmoreland County added 32.
The month’s deaths included three new fatalities in Cambria County over the weekend, along with three in Westmoreland, two each in Indiana and Clearfield and one in Blair.
It was Cambria’s fourth- deadliest month of the pandemic. December 2020 had the most deaths at 190, followed by 110 deaths in January 2021 and 55 deaths in November 2020.
The county now has a total of 513 COVID-19 deaths, which calculates as 494 deaths for every 100,000 residents. That’s the highest death rate by population for any county in the state with at least 100,000 people.
Due to technical issues with the state’s National Electronic Disease Surveillance System, Monday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health only included new cases recorded on Friday and Saturday, the department said in a press release. The cases recorded Sunday, along with Monday’s new cases, will be included in a two-day report on Tuesday.
Statewide, there were 7,480 new positives over the two days, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 1,564,939 cases.
Cambria had 170 new cases, Somerset had 76, Bedford had 56, Blair had 199, Indiana had 83, Clearfield had 63, Centre had 85 and Westmoreland had 234.
Through Sunday, there were 78 additional deaths, for a total of 31,445 fatalities since the pandemic struck last year.
Combining Monday’s updates from the state and Philadelphia health departments show there are now 7,420,726 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated. The state’s vaccine providers have administered 16,022,005 doses, including 760,725 boosters.
