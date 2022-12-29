JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A double whammy from the COVID-19 pandemic has left area nursing homes struggling to get back to full operations.
“We all lost staff and, of course, residents during COVID,” said Rick Wilson, administrator at Arbutus Park Retirement Community. “Everybody’s in the same boat. We are trying to recoup.”
The Arbutus Park Manor nursing home is at about 80% capacity, with a staff of just over 200 employees in all departments, Wilson said. Ideally, the Richland Township home could use about 250 employees, but the current situation has made recruiting nurses a priority, he said.
At Cambria Care Center near Ebensburg, the situation is similar, administrator Bob Bagdon said. The nursing home is at about 60% capacity with a staff of 244. Bagdon would like to see as many as 400 employees on the payroll.
To help address the shortage of nurses, Bagdon said, Cambria Care Center offers partial tuition reimbursement for any employee who wants to become a nurse.
For entry-level positions, the facility has its own certified nurse aide training program. Those certified are paid between $15 and $20 an hour, he said.
Arbutus has also offered tuition assistance, retention bonuses, sign-on bonuses and more incentives.
“We are doing anything we can,” Wilson said. “Everybody is trying the same things."
Both administrators said their current staffing is enough to care for the current residents. Both homes continue to accept new residents.
“We are adequately staffed on daily basis,” Bagdon said.
He offered a pat on the back to long-time staff members, noting they could probably make more money working in another industry.
“I think it’s commendable that they are here because they care about the residents,” Bagdon said.
Leaders at several other nursing homes did not immediately respond to The Tribune-Democrat’s request for interviews. Allegheny Lutheran Social Ministries spokeswoman Andrea Schurr sent an email stating, “The Lutheran Home at Johnstown is staffed to meet the regulations of our licensing agencies and is accepting residents who meet the criteria for admission.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.