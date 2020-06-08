Pennsylvania nursing homes have until July 24 to test all residents and staff for COVID-19.
The order – issued Monday by Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Gov. Tom Wolf – calls for baseline tests that will be followed up with additional testing, based on the size and infection rate of the facilities.
“Our goal with implementing this universal testing in nursing homes is to rapidly detect asymptomatic positive residents, manage their care and prevent further transmission of COVID-19 in these living settings,” Levine said.
“We are working tirelessly to include all long-term care facilities in this strategy as soon as possible. At this point, we are able to successfully expand testing and support to all staff and residents to further protect those in nursing homes across Pennsylvania.”
The order applies to homes under the health department's jurisdiction, and not personal care homes regulated by the Department of Human Services.
Homes are to follow health department guidance issued last month after a universal testing pilot project in five long-term care living facilities.
While the testing required for nursing homes, the health department continues to encourage other long-term care homes to implement universal virus checks. The state is providing testing supplies, access to the Bureau of Laboratories and staffing support through the National Guard to train and assist with swabbing.
Since Wolf announced the plan for universal testing last month, more than 75 homes have completed testing, and the number of tests in long-term care homes has increased 48% in two weeks.
The proportion of tests that come back positive in long-term care homes is at the lowest level since the start of the outbreak, the health department said.
Residents and staff members may refuse the tests. The state would require residents who refuse to be placed in a “COVID-potentially exposed” unit for at least 14 days. For staff, the homes must develop policies to address those who refuse to be tested.
“The policy should be based on the risk of exposure, community spread and staffing needs,” the requirements say.
Asked Monday during a press briefing about penalties for nursing homes that don't meet the deadline, Levine said the health department will supply resources before the deadline is missed.
“We will ensure that it happens by July 24,” Levine said. “I'm very confident that every nursing home facility will be done by that time.”
Nursing homes may also work with local hospitals to do testing quickly, and the health department is ready to help with supplies and chemical agents, she said.
“We are very confident of our ability to do this testing now,” Levine said.
