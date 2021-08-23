Cambria County had no additional COVID-19 cases or deaths and the state added fewer than 2,000 cases with no deaths in Monday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Because reports on Monday reflect information from Sunday, the numbers are typically lower because there is less testing over the weekend and death reports are often delayed.
The state’s 1,846 new cases brings Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,269,555 cases and 28,076 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County remains at 15,229 cases and 446 deaths.
Somerset County added 11 cases to reach 8,341 cases and 219 deaths.
Bedford County added two cases to reach 4,937 cases and 143 deaths.
Blair County added 23 cases to reach 13,976 cases and 346 deaths.
Indiana County added eight cases to reach 6,731 cases and 182 deaths.
Clearfield County added 17 cases to reach 9,078 cases and 163 deaths.
Centre County added 21 cases to reach 17,440 cases and 230 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 82 cases to reach 35,926 cases and 790 deaths.
Combining Monday updates from the state health department and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health shows vaccine providers have administered 13,911,560 doses across the state, and there are now 6,756,292 people who are fully vaccinated.
