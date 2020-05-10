Jalen Kovac, Cambria Heights High School senior class president; Ken Kerchenske, Cambria Heights High School principal; Dustin Grush, Hi-Way Drive-In (Carrolltown, Pa.) representative; and Mike Strasser, Cambria Heights School District superintendent) from left) gather at the Hi-Way Drive-In in Carrolltown on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Due to COVID-19 virus restrictions placed on schools, Cambria Heights will take a nontraditional approach in holding its graduation ceremony at the drive-in on June 2.