JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – From opposite ends of a table Monday, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown professors Jill Henning and John Thompson shared one belief – that the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has made a difference over the past 15 months, reducing deaths compared to prior surges.
But whether that should give the government the right to force individuals to get vaccinated was another matter, with Henning, a biology professor, and Thompson, a math professor, among those offering a range of viewpoints during a public forum that delved into the rights of communities, governments and individuals during challenging times.
The event was held at the John P. Murtha Center for Public Service and National Competitiveness and featured six faculty members addressing the issue from six different viewpoints – global health, science, media, political, ethical and citizen’s rights.
That involved addressing one core question through those lenses: “To what extent should the public be held accountable for its response to issues surrounding a public health crisis such as COVID-19?”
Henning likened the world to a pond where decisions, even ones that might seem as insignificant as a pebble, cause ripples that can spread to everything or everyone close by.
“It’s not always easy to see ... because when public health works, nothing happens,” she said.
But data now show that vaccinations make people 14 times less likely to die from the virus that those who aren’t, she added. She pointed to data in New Zealand, where death rates were a fraction of the United States’, as an argument for the benefits of broad mandates.
But Thompson pointed to a brother who made his decision against getting vaccinated after days of prayer and asked how anyone had the right to interfere with that choice.
“What do you say when it’s going up against someone’s religious beliefs?” he said. “I’ve really struggled with saying, ‘I’m going to take this right away from you’ – because once it’s been taken ... some politician is going to come along and play that game again to take your right away from you for something else.”
The issue that arises, noted chemistry professor Matthew Tracey, “is that science only works if everyone buys in,” likening 50% public mask usage to a half-room of non-smokers inside the smoking section of a bar.
Associate professor of philosophy Derek Leben said the questions both sides raised are part of “difficult issues” during difficult times – a pandemic unlike anything else the nation has experienced in generations.
What adds to the issue is that these are also changing times, political science professor Ray Wrabley said.
For the right decisions to be made in times like these, public policy makers in the Congress and Senate need an informed public, which is reliant on a free press to inform them.
Today, that free press includes “millions of sources” of information, including social media conspiracy theorists and media spin-doctors sharing falsehoods to fit their political ideologies. Local media is being consumed by large corporations who are often bending the rules or who are concerned more about the bottom line than about reporting facts, said journalism instructor Chip Minemyer, The Tribune-Democrat’s editor.
Wrabley noted that public health laws pre-date the United States and that even the Founding Fathers recognized the need to balance individual rights with the need for public safety.
“ ‘We the People’ ... gives government the power to coerce us,” Wrabley said of the U.S. Constitution. “Government without mandates is not government.”
But both the Constitution and the nation’s public health laws also require transparency, which is why the Supreme Court overturned Gov. Tom Wolf’s school mask mandates – not because government didn’t have the right to enact them, but because Wolf didn’t follow the regulations that would enable him to do so, he said.
When there seem to be two sides to COVID-19 information, Tracey urged the public to search for answers from experts who’ve spent their lives studying it and to look for data that supports those facts.
But several professors agreed that the pandemic has also showed them that the scientific community can do a better job sharing straightforward information in a way that the general public can understand it.
“I don’t want the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to have a 44% approval rating,” Thompson said, “because it hurts the public trust.”
Part of that also involves getting the public to understand that as new data arrives about important topics, such as COVID-19, guidance about those topics and even scientific definitions change, Henning said.
The core “public responsibility” topic the panel weighed stemmed from a question raised by UPJ student Matt Maher, a communication major and philosophy minor. It became the core research question for his senior Communications Capstone Project, he told attendees Monday.
Monday’s forum highlighted the difficult issues the question raised – particularly “at which point the costs might outweigh the benefits” when it comes to autonomy or government intervention, Leben said.
“These are difficult questions,” he said, but in settings such as Monday’s forum, “we can talk about these scary, difficult issues in a friendly, respectful atmosphere.”
