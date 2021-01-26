None of the region’s counties had more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in Tuesday’s report by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Centre County led with 69 new cases and Westmoreland County had 52 cases among 4,628 new positives statewide.
Centre County’s six new COVID-19 deaths also led the region, followed by Westmoreland County’s five deaths, among 219 additional deaths in Pennsylvania.
The midday update brings the state totals to 812,495 cases and 20,883 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit Pennsylvania in March.
Cambria County reported 31 new cases and two deaths, for totals of 10,587 cases and 358 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Somerset County had 11 new cases and four deaths to reach 6,188 cases and 166 deaths.
Bedford County had 13 new cases and one death to reach 3,532 cases and 118 deaths.
Blair County had 24 new cases and one death to reach 7,742 cases and 238 death.
Indiana County had 10 new cases and one death to reach 4,691 cases and 146 deaths.
Clearfield County had 24 new cases and two deaths to reach 5,396 cases and 90 deaths.
Centre County totals are 10,724 cases and 186 deaths. Westmoreland County totals are 24,227 cases and 576 deaths.
