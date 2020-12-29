There was no major rebound in COVID-19 cases, but the death toll continued Tuesday following the Christmas weekend dip.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 8,545 additional positive cases and 267 deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 622,349 cases and 15,353 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Every county in the region had at least one additional death.
The update brought the seven-day running average of new cases below 6,000 for the first time since Nov. 20, reaching 5,885 average cases a day.
Somerset and Westmoreland were the region’s only counties with more than 100 new cases on Tuesday.
Westmoreland added 466 cases and seven deaths for a total of 18,855 cases and 394 deaths since the pandemic hit the state in March.
Somerset added 104 cases and three deaths to reach 4,697 cases and 73 deaths.
Cambria added 65 cases and eight deaths to reach 8,627 cases and 231 deaths.
Bedford added 40 cases and one death to reach 2,904 cases and 91 deaths.
Blair added 99 cases and five deaths to reach 7,766 cases and 173 deaths.
Indiana added 30 cases and four deaths to reach 3,876 cases and 111 deaths.
Clearfield added 55 cases and two deaths to reach 3,874 cases and 44 deaths.
Centre added 63 cases and three deaths to reach 8,834 cases and 135 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.