There were 4,164 additional positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed Saturday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, bringing the statewide total to 1,131,014.
No new deaths were logged locally, but the statewide death toll increased by 45 to 25,983.
More than 2,700 Pennsylvanians are hospitalized with the coronavirus, and 563 patients are in intensive care units. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, according to the Department.
Across the region, Cambria County logged 68 additional cases Saturday while Somerset added 28.
Bedford had 15 new cases, Blair had 72 and Indiana added 46.
