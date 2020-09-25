Cambria County had no new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, keeping its total case count at 560 confirmed or probable cases.
Blair County had 17 new cases of the virus reported on Friday, bringing its tally to 648, and Indiana County had eight new cases to reach a total of 692. Other counties in this region saw more moderate increases; there were three new cases each in Bedford and Clearfield counties and one new case in Somerset County, bringing those counties’ total case counts to 238, 317 and 212, respectively.
There were no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in this region on Friday and only two new deaths reported in the state, according to Department of Health figures. The death tolls for regional counties remained at seven in Cambria, three in Somerset, six in Bedford, 16 in Blair, 12 in Indiana and three in Clearfield.
The Department of Health reported a total of 806 new cases of COVID-19 across Pennsylvania on Friday, bringing the state’s total count to 154,203 cases and 8,081 deaths. Eighty-two percent of those cases have officially been categorized by the department as recovered.
