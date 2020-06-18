COVID-19 inched up across the region Thursday, with a handful of counties adding two or more cases.
Bedford County’s caseload went up by two to 61 cases, marking a sixth straight day of increases to Bedford’s total.
Somerset County added one case and now stands at 42, while Clearfield’s total increased to 61 cases, adding four, state Department of Health figures show.
Cambria and Blair counties remained at 61 and 55 cases, respectively, for a fifth straight day.
Over that span, 627 people have been tested in Cambria County with negative results.
Using the state’s determination for recoveries – 30 days since a positive diagnosis – all but seven of Cambria County’s 61 cases would now be viewed as recovered. Worldwide, some experts are challenging the 30-day rationale, however, noting that in some cases, people have continued to deal with the coronavirus for two months or more.
Bedford’s boost
Bedford County has added 19 cases over the past two weeks, including 13 since Sunday.
That’s a 45% increase to its small case count since June 4.
State Department of Health spokesman Nate Wardle said department officials were unaware of “any particular event or instance” driving the recent spike.
But unlike many sudden increases reported within counties, state data show Bedford’s new positives aren’t coming from nursing homes or similar long-term care facilities – settings where viruses can easily spread from person-to-person.
UPMC-Bedford spokeswoman Danielle Sampsell had no additional insight to provide but said the numbers serve as a continued reminder to wear a face mack in public, continue practicing social distancing and ensure hand hygiene remains a daily priority.
She added the uptick does not necessarily correlate to a rise in UPMC-Bedford’s COVID-19 cases.
“Community members should rest assured that UPMC-Bedford is confident, prepared and able to safely provide quality care to any member of our community who needs it,” she said.
Recoveries, testing
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 418 cases Thursday.
The state also recorded 42 deaths, bringing the total to 6,361.
The state indicated more than 11,000 tests were conducted – 10,819 of them negative for the virus.
The number of tests continues to rise as new testing facilities open across Pennsylvania.
“We want anyone who believes they should be tested to get tested, and we are working to ensure that occurs through expansion of testing locations,” Wardle said, adding that efforts are underway to ramp up testing further.
According to the statewide estimate, 76% of Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 have recovered.
