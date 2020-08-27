The University of Pittsburgh informed their fans will not be able to attend football games at Heinz Field during the month of September.
"Although we are disappointed for our loyal and passionate fans, the Panther Pitt student section and especially our student-athletes' families and friends, the University of Pittsburgh respects and understands the guidelines set forth by state and county health officials," Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke said. "We will remain in communication with the appropriate agencies and continue to explore possible fan attendance – in each of our fall sports' home venues – for contests beyond September."
Pitt hosts Austin Peay (Sept. 12), Syracuse (Sept. 19) and Louisville (Sept. 26) to begin the season. Those games will not have spectators. The Panthers will also entertain North Carolina State on Oct. 3 to conclude their four-game homestand to begin the 2020 campaign.
Season-ticket holders will have the option to re-invest their money spent into the Panther Club for a 100% tax-deductible gift, rollover their tickets toward the 2021 season or receive a full refund. They will receive a personalized email in the coming days to choose one of the options.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.