Nine new confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in Cambria County were reported on Saturday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, bringing the county’s official total to 132 cases.
Also on Saturday, Indiana County had 20 new cases of COVID-19 reported to bring its total to 141 cases, and Somerset and Blair counties each added three new cases to reach 76 and 102, respectively.
Bedford and Clearfield counties had no new cases reported on Saturday; their official tallies remained at 92 and 85, respectively.
No new deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in any of those counties on Saturday.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 813 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths attributed to the virus, bringing the state’s totals to 94,689 cases and 6,897 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.