COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania has more than 94,500 cases with nearly 6,900 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Saturday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 817,634

• ​Positive tests: 94,689

• Deaths: 6,897

• Recovered: 77%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 132 positives, 10,125 negatives (3 deaths)

• Somerset: 76 positives, 4,150 negatives (1 death)

• Bedford: 92 positives, 1,925 negatives (4 deaths)

• Blair: 102 positives, 7,005 negatives (1 death)

• Indiana: 141 positives, 3,831 negatives (6 deaths)

• Clearfield: 85 positives, 2,829 negatives (0 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 975 positives, 21,786 negatives (39 deaths)

• Allegheny: 4,762 positives, 72,317 negatives (193 deaths)

• Beaver: 823 positives, 7,776 negatives (79 deaths)

• Butler: 410 positives, 8,369 negatives (13 deaths)

• Centre: 241 positives, 5,576 negatives (8 deaths)

• Fayette: 194 positives, 6,028 negatives (4 deaths)

• Greene: 67 positives, 1,593 negatives (0 deaths)

• Washington: 430 positives, 10,416 negatives (6 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 22,840 positives, 122,951 negatives (1,636 deaths)

• Montgomery: 8,828 positives, 67,389 negatives (829 deaths)

• Delaware: 7,513 positives, 42,928 negatives (668 deaths)

• Bucks: 6,064 positives, 42,476 negatives (572 deaths)

• Lancaster: 4,816 positives, 35,343 negatives (383 deaths)

• Berks: 4,680 positives, 22,069 negatives (358 deaths)

• Lehigh: 4,424 positives, 28,579 negatives (324 deaths)

• Chester: 3,992 positives, 31,886 negatives (333 deaths)

• Northampton: 3,546 positives, 27,255 negatives (279 deaths)

• Luzerne: 3,002 positives, 22,950 negatives (181 deaths)

• Monroe: 1,470 positives, 12,019 negatives (111 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 1,500.

• Ages 10-19: 3,900.

• Ages 20-29: 14,300.

• Ages 30-39: 14,200.

• Ages 40-49: 13,200.

• Ages 50-59: 15,300.

• Ages 60-69: 12,400.

• Ages 70-79: 8,100.

• Ages 80-89: 7,000.

• Ages 90-99: 4,200.

• Ages 100+: 222.

Estimated case counts by gender:

• Female: 52,100 cases.

• Male: 41,900 cases.

• Not reported: 704.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 12,600 cases.

• White: 29,500 cases.

• Asian: 1,400 cases.

• Other: 830 cases.

• Not reported: 50,400 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx