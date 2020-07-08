Cambria County added six new COVID-19 cases and Somerset added three among 849 additional positive cases statewide, the Department of Health reported Wednesday.
The daily update showed 25 new deaths, bringing the state totals to 92,148 cases and 6,812 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
No additional deaths were reported for counties in this area.
New cases across the region also included one in Blair County, three in Clearfield County, 11 in Fayette County, three in Indiana County and 33 in Westmoreland County.
Check back for updates.
