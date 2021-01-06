Cambria and Somerset counties combined to add 14 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday among a record 368 additional deaths statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
The numbers represent deaths reported on Tuesday, but Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said death reports were delayed over the holiday weekend.
New cases jumped Tuesday with 9,474 additional positive COVID-19 tests recorded statewide. It’s the first day since Dec. 24 with more than 9,000 new cases.
Wednesday’s update brings Pennsylvania’s totals to 683,389 cases and 16,914 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Blair, Indiana and Westmoreland counties had triple-digit increases in COVID-19 cases.
Cambria County reported 79 new cases and nine deaths for totals of 9,214 cases and 266 deaths since the pandemic hit the state in March.
Somerset County added 88 cases and five deaths to reach 5,208 cases and 95 deaths.
Bedford County added 30 cases and no deaths to reach 3,095 cases and 98 deaths.
Blair County added 102 cases and five deaths to reach 8,419 cases and 183 deaths.
Indiana County added 111 cases and two deaths to reach 4,203 cases and 130 deaths.
Clearfield County added 87 cases and four deaths to reach 4,471 cases and 54 deaths.
Centre County added 77 cases and one death to reach 9,348 cases and 147 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 331 cases and eight deaths to reach 20,724 cases and 459 deaths.
There was a slight drop in hospitalizations related to COVID-19, statewide, but area hospitals saw a small uptick on Wednesday.
The state report showed 5,613 hospitalized, with 1,120 in intensive care units and 673 on ventilators or breathing machines. That’s 71 fewer inpatients, 28 fewer in ICUs and 27 fewer on ventilators.
Cambria County hospitalizations dropped from 63 on Tuesday to 55 on Wednesday, but Blair, Bedford and Somerset county hospitals saw increases, bringing the four-county total up from 180 on Tuesday to 191 on Wednesday. There were 33 patients in ICUs and 32 on ventilators.
The health department’s website shows how many people have received the COVID-19 vaccines in each county:
Cambria: 2,126.
Somerset: 733.
Bedford: 251.
Blair: 1,470.
Indiana: 1,014.
Clearfield: 1,338
Centre: 2,043.
Westmoreland: 4,914.
