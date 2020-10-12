Thanks in part to rising COVID-19 cases in area prisons, last week was a weekly record-setter for Blair, Cambria and Somerset counties, state Department of Health totals show.
Reported deaths also climbed, with Blair adding five new deaths over a six-day span and Indiana County adding two.
While Cambria County’s fatalities remained at seven over the past week, the county added 101 more positive tests – dozens of which likely stemmed from an outbreak at Cambria County Prison. The county, which has also seen cases reported at several of the region’s public schools, added 25 cases over the weekend.
Somerset County also saw its cases rise by 12 over the weekend, and 35 all week, following reports of confirmed cases at the State Correctional Institution at Somerset.
Indiana County, which added a testing site at Indiana Mall due to rapid spreading by IUP students, reported 21 new cases over the weekend. The county had 86 cases over the past week.
In Blair County, Sunday church services at St. Rose of Lima Parish in Altoona were canceled through Oct. 25 after two priests at the church went into a two-week quarantine awaiting results of COVID-19 testing, according to Altoona-Johnstown Catholic Diocese Spokesman Tony DeGol said.
The step was taken after the priests Brian Saylor and Carol Spishak learned they were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 outside their parish, the diocese reported.
“My thoughts and prayers are with Father Saylor, Father Spishak, St. Rose of Lima parishioners, and everyone affected by this pandemic,” Bishop Mark Bartchak said.
“The Church has a moral obligation to keep people safe, and I appreciate the continued guidance from the local medical community and other health professionals as we strive to make decisions in the best interest of everyone’s well-being.”
Blair County now has 887 cases, after adding 43 over the weekend and 23 reported Sunday alone.
Blair now has 23 deaths, 13 of which were identified as nursing home or long-term care residents.
Somerset and Bedford’s death count remained at three and six, respectively over the past week.
Statewide, Pennsylvania’s daily caseload is back on an upward curve.
The state averaged more than 1,000 cases per day over the past week and reported 2,808 over the weekend – the type of numbers the state saw in April.
The state is also testing more than it had in the spring. But deaths and hospitalizations are also on the rise, with he number of people admitted for treatment up nearly 150 people from a week earlier statewide.
“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” state Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low.”
Positivity rates
The jump in cases also led to increased positivity rates over the past week, figures show.
Indiana County led the area with 18% of its 470 tests this week reported as positive for the virus.
Blair County’s rate was 10% over the past week, while Somerset County’s climbed to 7.5%.
Cambria County was just below that at 7%, while Bedford was at a little more than 9%.
Pennsylvania’s statewide average for the week ending Oct. 8 was less than 4%.
