JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Three separate studies that were released on Friday have provided new information showing the effectiveness of vaccine booster shots against COVID-19.
One analysis, from data gathered at 259 hospitals and 383 emergency departments from August 2021 through Jan. 5, 2022, showed that a third shot of mRNA Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna reduced the odds of a COVID-19 ER or urgent care visit by 94% for delta and by 82% for omicron. Both numbers were 90% or higher for hospitalizations.
It was published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Another CDC report, which focused on death rates in 25 states from April 4 through Dec. 25 of last year, provided details about how boosters offered the most protection against infection.
A third report, led by CDC researchers and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that people with boosters had 67% more effective protection against omicron-related symptomatic disease compared to unvaccinated people.
“What I am seeing is that those who are vaccinated are not getting severely ill,” Rosalie Danchanko, executive director of Highlands Health: Laurel Highlands Free & Charitable Medical Clinic, said. “Those who are the unvaccinated are getting very ill, being admitted to the hospital, resulting in not being able to breathe. Do I believe that people should get vaccinated? 150%. There’s no doubt in my mind that if you want to be safe and you want to live, you’re going to get vaccinated.”
Danchanko encouraged people who are not vaccinated to get their medical information from reliable sources.
“It is misinformation that they’re following,” she said. “They’re listening to the wrong sources. I tell folks, ‘If you want truth, you listen to the CDC.’ ”
More than 80 million United States citizens who are eligible for boosters have not received them. Locally, almost 32,000 Cambria County residents have gotten a third shot.
“I’m real happy to say that people are coming into the clinic to get their booster shots,” Danchanko said. “We’re averaging about 300 a month, so, in my estimation, that’s pretty good. The other thing that we’re seeing is requests for pediatric vaccinations. That’s another thing that does my heart good, to know that parents are taking it seriously and bringing their children in for the vaccine.”
Meanwhile, the omicron-driven surge continues in the region, state and nation.
Almost 2,300 new positive tests were reported in the Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Indiana, Clearfield, Westmoreland and Centre area, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily update on Friday. Cambria had 322 of those cases. There were 22 deaths reported.
Pennsylvania saw 18,955 cases and 269 deaths added.
