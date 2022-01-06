Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.