JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The surging COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip the state.
There were 255 new COVID-19 deaths, including 26 from the eight-county region, in Thursday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The state added 27,364 new cases Thursday, topping 20,000 positives for the fifth time in seven days. It’s the second-highest one-day increase of the pandemic, behind only Wednesday’s 28,018 cases.
Pennsylvania now has had 2,174,846 cases and 37,366 deaths associated with COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Hospitalizations were also up on Thursday. The statewide total of 6,446 showed there were 259 more inpatients being treated for COVID-19.
Hospitals in Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford counties were up by four COVID-19 patients, for a total of 151 hospitalizations.
- Cambria County added 145 cases and two deaths on Thursday, bringing the county totals to 26,447 cases and 630 deaths.
- Somerset County added 73 cases and three deaths to reach 14,528 cases and 337 deaths.
- Bedford County added 54 cases and four deaths to reach 8,980 cases and 232 deaths.
- Blair County added 164 cases and four deaths to reach 23,589 cases and 508 deaths.
- Indiana County added 102 cases and one death to reach 13,050 cases and 304 deaths.
- Clearfield County added 84 cases and two deaths to reach 14,890 cases and 265 deaths.
- Centre County added 210 cases and one death to reach 27,440 cases and 294 deaths.
- Westmoreland County added 458 cases and nine deaths to reach 62,037 cases and 1,143 deaths.
Combining Thursday’s updates from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows 8,020,043 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated and vaccine providers have administered 19,839,569 doses, including 485,446 boosters.
