JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A dip in new COVID-19 cases over the Thanksgiving weekend has dropped the state’s rolling seven-day average from 6,349 cases a day to 5,626 cases a day, Monday’s Pennsylvania Department of Health update shows.
There were 12,072 statewide COVID-19 cases reported Thursday and Friday and another 14,554 on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, for a five-day average of 5,325 cases a day.
There were 146 new deaths recorded Thursday and Friday and another 61 on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
There are often fewer new cases and deaths reported on holidays and weekends because there is less testing and death investigations are delayed.
Pennsylvania’s totals are now 1,731,154 cases and 33,308 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit last year.
Since Friday, Cambria County recorded 213 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 22,500 cases and 561 deaths.
Somerset County added 136 cases and two deaths to reach 12,164 cases and 276 deaths.
Bedford County added 51 cases with no deaths to reach 7,698 cases and 191 deaths.
Blair County added 229 cases with no deaths to reach 20,954 cases and 429 deaths.
Indiana County added 157 cases with no deaths to reach 10,810 cases and 263 deaths.
Clearfield County added 92 cases and two deaths to reach 12,703 cases and 227 deaths.
Centre County added 194 cases with no deaths to reach 22,736 cases and 258 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 559 cases and two deaths to reach 51,514 cases and 973 deaths.
Meanwhile, combining Monday’s reports from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows that 7,618,189 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine providers have administered 17,640,392 doses, including 1,626,892 boosters. In addition, there have been 170,962 pediatric doses administered for children ages 5 to 11.
