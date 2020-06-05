An new initiative from Pennsylvania’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is designed to support people who need help paying utility bills as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The LIHEAP Recovery Crisis Program includes two components, a crisis benefit and a supplemental payment, for households that previously had a LIHEAP crisis payment made directly to utility companies or fuel providers.
The 2019-20 crisis maximum benefit has been increased from $600 to $800.
Any LIHEAP crisis-eligible household is eligible for a crisis grant under the new program.
Also, many households that received a LIHEAP crisis payment during the regular LIHEAP season will receive a one-time supplemental payment of $100. Each payment will be sent to the vendor that received the household’s latest LIHEAP payment. The payment will be issued automatically; no application is required. Households that receive the payment will be notified by mail.
The program will run through Aug. 31 or until funds are exhausted.
To be eligible for the crisis program, a household must have a total household income at or below 150% of the federal poverty line – that’s at or below $18,735 for a one-person household or $38,625 for a family of four.
The household must also be in danger of having its heating utility service terminate, be without heat or be within 15 days of running out of heating fuel. Also, the crisis funds available to the household must be sufficient to remedy the crisis situation.
More information about the program, including crisis benefit application instructions, can be found online at www.dhs.pa.gov/providers/Providers/Pages/LIHEAP-Recovery-Crisis-Program.aspx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.