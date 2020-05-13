Cambria and Blair counties added one new COVID-19 case each, while Somerset and Bedford counties held steady Wednesday – even as a new treatment drug became available in Pennsylvania – according to the state Department of Health update.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Pennsylvania had received the first batch of the drug Remdesivir on Tuesday from the federal government.
The state was given 1,200 doses of the drug that's used to treat hospitalized coronavirus patients.
"By this morning, 51 hospitals across Pennsylvania have received this medication," Levine said. "The hospitals that received the first shipments were selected based upon their numbers of COVID-19 patients over a recent seven-day period and the severity of the illness of those patients."
Pennsylvania will receive more of this medication on a weekly basis moving forward.
Levine cautioned that Remdezivir is not a cure for the virus and is administered to "severely ill" patients through intravenous therapy.
This can be done two ways, depending on severity. The first is a five-day course with six total doses and the second is a 10-day course with 11 doses.
"There is limited information on the safety and effectiveness on this medication," Levine explained. "However, it has been shown in a recent clinical trial to shorten the recovery time in some people which is why the Food and Drug Administration ... has authorized the emergency use of this medication."
2:17 AUDIO: Tribune reporter Randy Griffith questions Health Secretary Rachel Levine about moving to yellow phase, as captured by Bo Moore of "Laurel Highlands Live"
Data on deaths
The new state total is 58,698, up 707 from Tuesday – with 137 additional deaths, bringing that total to 3,943. The previous two days' reports had shown a combined total of 99 new deaths.
A statistical surge reported Wednesday is the result of a continued reconciliation of data from various sources, a state Department of Health release said. The deaths listed Wednesday had occurred over the past several weeks.
In Cambria County, the number of coronavirus cases reached 45 and in Blair county the number rose to 31.
There remained one death in Cambria and none in Blair.
Levine added that the state Department of Health is working to provide health care providers with as many tools as possible to battle the pandemic.
In Westmoreland County, two more patients have died, increasing that total to 32 with 419 positive tests, while Indiana County added two more cases bringing the total to 78.
Clearfield County has also added one more positive test result, making that area's total 31.
Yellow to green?
To date, there have been 244,171 negative tests statewide.
Levine continued to stress the need for vigilance as more counties moved from red to yellow in the coming days.
Currently, there's isn't a clear path for counties to move from the yellow to green phase.
Levine explained that the criteria for this advancement hasn't been examined yet.
Over the next two days, the state health department will be reviewing more information and modeling from several sources to potentially move more counties into the yellow phase, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.