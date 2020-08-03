The seven-day running average of new COVID-19 cases dropped Monday for the fifth consecutive day after climbing each day through most of July.
Blair County added nine new COVID-19 cases Monday and Cambria County added seven among 565 new cases in the daily Pennsylvania Department of Health report.
There have been 114,155 confirmed COVID-19 positive tests in Pennsylvania since the first cases were detected in March. Monday's report added no additional COVID-19 deaths to the state total of 7,209 deaths.
Although the new case and death reports on Mondays have been lower because fewer individuals are tested over the weekends, Monday’s seven-day average of 841 daily new cases showed a significant drop from the 932 seven-day average recorded a week ago. The running seven-day average peaked on Wednesday at 974 cases a day, and has dropped every day since then.
Across the region, Cambria’s seven additional cases pushed the county total to 274; Blair County added nine to reach 233 cases; Somerset County added one case to reach 125; Bedford County added no new cases to its total of 130; Clearfield County had five new cases to reach 141; and Indiana County added three cases to reach 275.
'Penalties may be imposed'
Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine on Monday stressed how law enforcement and public awareness play roles in stemming the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a press conference at Susquehanna Township municipal building near Harrisburg, Wolf reminded Pennsylvanians that police can enforce his mitigation orders, such as the requirement to wear face covers in public.
“These orders do give us the ability to cite folks who aren't taking this precaution,” Wolf said. “If that's what it's going to take to keep Pennsylvania safe, that's what we'll do.”
He went on to say his press conference with police leaders was, in part, in response to media questions about enforcement powers backing the orders, which include orders from the Department of Health.
Lt. Col. Scott Price, state police deputy commissioner of operations, said troopers are trying to balance enforcement and education.
“We know we can't cite or arrest our way out of this pandemic and its impact on Pennsylvanians,” Price said. “At the same time, however, the very real threat of this public health emergency means that penalties may be imposed for persons and businesses willfully refusing to comply with the mitigation requirements outlined in the orders signed by Governor Wolf and Secretary Levine.”
'Kind and decent gesture'
Price said troopers have issued more than 60 warnings since April.
“Our goal is to achieve voluntary compliance through mutual respect for one another," he said, "and not to unnecessarily involve business owners in the legal system.”
In previous appearances, Wolf has stressed the importance of voluntary compliance with the mask order.
On Monday, he said that has not changed.
“This is like seat belts; it’s like stop signs,” Wolf said. “This is legally enforceable but it's like everything else in our society. It basically works because almost everybody says, 'Yeah, we're going to pull together here. We are going to do the right thing. We are going to stop at intersections.’
“It’s actually a kind and decent gesture. You are paying respect to your fellow Pennsylvanians. If all that motivates us is the idea that, yeah, there's an enforcement thing, it's not going to work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.