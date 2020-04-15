Beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, all employees in essential businesses will be required to wear masks covering their mouths and noses at all times while working.
Customers entering some retail businesses will also be required to wear masks.
The new rules are part of the latest set of directives issued Wednesday by Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine to protect critical workers at businesses authorized to maintain in-person operations during the COVID-19 disaster emergency.
Local business owners contacted by The Tribune-Democrat said they are ready to comply with new requirements, which were announced by Gov. Tom Wolf during Wednesday's state Department of Health press briefing.
“We already wear masks,” owner Jim Gregg said from Smithmyer's Superette, 163 St. Mary St., Loretto.
“We've had customers come in and say they actually appreciate us wearing masks,” he said. “We figured we'd be ahead of the curve.”
The order requires businesses to provide employees with masks, which can be homemade cloth masks.
Big Dogz Grill owner Mike Ziants said he'll be ready when the rule goes into effect.
“My wife is really good at sewing,” Ziants said. “So we already have a supply and we're ready to hand them out.”
Ziants said most other new provisions will not apply to the business at 1750 Bedford St. in Stonycreek Township. Those include providing adequate space in break rooms, holding virtual meetings, and training and staggering starting times and quitting times to prevent congregating staff.
'Everyday life'
The rules include specific cleaning measures, which Wolf said most businesses have already adapted.
It's nothing new for Big Dogz, Ziants said.
“We've always used disinfectant,” he said. “That's everyday life for us.”
Bantly Hardware owner Rob Bantly welcomes the requirements.
“We have not been wearing masks,” he said. “My employees don't like them. I'd love them to wear masks. We have masks available.”
The new requirements allow customers to do business without wearing masks, if they remain outside the business.
Bantly's store at 701 Von Lunen Road is already offering drive-up service, he said. A sign at the entrance invites customers to call for service.
Only two customers are allowed in the store at one time.
'How we thank them'
Although Cambria Hardware and Equipment Co. executive Dave Lynch agrees that mitigation is necessary, obtaining masks has been difficult.
The company operates Ace Hardware locations at 926 W. High St., Ebensburg, and 1765 Goucher St. in Lower Yoder Township.
“Our No. 1 priority is the safety of our staff and every client coming through those doors,” Lynch said.
The store has been ordering from the Ace Hardware warehouse for several weeks.
“We can't get masks,” Lynch said. “If the governor is going to require this, they should have a spot where we can obtain the masks.”
During Wednesday's briefing, Wolf said the new rules protect workers in life-sustaining businesses.
“We all need to thank them by doing everything we can to prevent ourselves from spreading the virus to them,” Wolf said. “That's how we thank them.”
